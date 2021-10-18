Reward in Laurel County murder case raised to $25,000

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the murder of Bryan McCarty has been raised to $25,000.

On September 25, McCarty was found shot to death at his home on Maple Grove Road in Laurel County.

The sheriff’s office is hoping the reward will get them to the answers they need to solve McCarty’s murder.

Anyone with information on this case should call 606-864-6600, message the sheriff’s office on Facebook or email gacciardo@laurelcountysheriff.com.

