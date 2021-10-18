Support Local Businesses
Reward in Laurel County murder case raised to $25,000

The sheriff’s office says 62-year-old Bryan McCarty was found dead at a home on Maple Grove...
The sheriff’s office says 62-year-old Bryan McCarty was found dead at a home on Maple Grove Road on September 25 after a deputy was sent to do a welfare check.(Bowling Funeral Home)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the murder of Bryan McCarty has been raised to $25,000.

On September 25, McCarty was found shot to death at his home on Maple Grove Road in Laurel County.

The sheriff’s office is hoping the reward will get them to the answers they need to solve McCarty’s murder.

Anyone with information on this case should call 606-864-6600, message the sheriff’s office on Facebook or email gacciardo@laurelcountysheriff.com.

