UK is #10 in AP men’s college basketball preseason poll

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky begins the 2021-22 college basketball season ranked #10 in the Associated Press’ preseason poll.

It is the 12th time in 13 seasons under John Calipari that the Cats have tipped off the season in the top 10.

Gonzaga is #1 and UCLA is #2. The Bulldogs host Bellarmine on November 19. The Knights take on the Bruins on November 22 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Bellarmine tips off the season on Tuesday, November 9, at #7 Purdue.

Indiana and Louisville were both among the teams receiving votes.

Here is the top 25 with first-place votes in parentheses, final 2020-21 records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last year’s final ranking

Record Pts Prv

1. Gonzaga (55) 0-0 1562 1

2. UCLA (8) 0-0 1459 -

3. Kansas 0-0 1427 12

4. Villanova 0-0 1332 18

5. Texas 0-0 1315 9

6. Michigan 0-0 1255 4

7. Purdue 0-0 1213 20

8. Baylor 0-0 992 3

9. Duke 0-0 963 -

10. Kentucky 0-0 894 -

11. Illinois 0-0 861 2

12. Memphis 0-0 831 -

13. Oregon 0-0 775 -

14. Alabama 0-0 713 5

15. Houston 0-0 694 6

16. Arkansas 0-0 673 10

17. Ohio St. 0-0 581 7

18. Tennessee 0-0 563 -

19. North Carolina 0-0 547 -

20. Florida St. 0-0 381 14

21. Maryland 0-0 294 -

22. Auburn 0-0 267 -

23. St. Bonaventure 0-0 238 -

24. UConn 0-0 161 -

25. Virginia 0-0 125 15

Others receiving votes: Michigan St. 87, Indiana 41, Southern Cal 30, Arizona 26, Virginia Tech 25, Oklahoma St. 25, Xavier 22, Texas Tech 17, Richmond 13, Rutgers 11, Colorado St. 11, LSU 7, Belmont 7, St. John’s 5, Syracuse 5, San Diego St. 5, Mississippi St. 5, Drake 4, Colorado 4, BYU 3, Notre Dame 3, Louisville 3.

