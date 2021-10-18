Support Local Businesses
US opens probe into Ram diesel trucks; engines could stall

FILE - This is the grille of a 2018 Ram truck on display at the Pittsburgh Auto Show, in a...
FILE - This is the grille of a 2018 Ram truck on display at the Pittsburgh Auto Show, in a Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, file photo.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 8:58 AM EDT
DETROIT (AP) — U.S. safety regulators are investigating fuel pump failures in more than 600,000 diesel Ram trucks that could cause the engines to stall or lose power.

The probe covers Ram 2500, 3500, 4500 and 5500 heavy-duty trucks with 6.7-liter Cummins turbodiesel engines.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted on its website Monday that it received 22 complaints of engines stalling due to high-pressure fuel pumps failing.

The agency says a review of the complaints found that the engines stop above 25 miles per hour, disabling the trucks.

The probe could lead to a recall.

