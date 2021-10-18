Beshear: Ky. COVID numbers continuing on positive trend

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 cases.

The governor said the state’s COVID-19 numbers are declining. He said on Saturday, there were 1,051 cases and 50 deaths, and on Sunday there were 827 cases and 22 deaths.

Gov. Beshear said on Monday, there were 678 new cases and 31 deaths. The positivity rate is down to 7.36%.

Hospitalizations and ICU admissions are now down to below the highest of the fall/winter surge of 2020. Beshear said we’re not out of the woods yet though, and says schools need to keep their universal masking policies in place for now.

As of Monday, there are 15 Kentucky children in the hospital with COVID. There are four in the ICU, and three are on a ventilator. In today’s COVID report, of the 678 cases reported, 154 are in children 18 and younger.

“Hospitals, still treating a lot of people, but it is easing. Hospitalizations have decreased 10% over the last seven days in our rolling average. 194 ICU beds available, I think that’s some of the most in a while. We’re down to 59 of 96 hospitals with critical staffing shortages,” Gov. Beshear said.

The governor said he’s concerned that some districts have let up on their mask policies when their county is still in the red, saying they should wait until they are at least in the yellow.

