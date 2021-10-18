Woman, 41, identified as person hit, killed on I-65

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 41-year-old woman has been identified as the pedestrian who was hit and killed by a car on Saturday night.

Cheryl Lynn Stout was identified by the Jefferson County coroner, who released her identity on Monday. She was hit on Interstate 65 late Saturday night near hospital curve around 10:30 p.m.

The driver reportedly stayed at the scene after Louisville Metro Police Department officers were called.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.