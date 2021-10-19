Support Local Businesses
2 road workers struck, 1 killed in SE Indiana, police say

The crash happened on Clifton Road Monday morning.
The crash happened on Clifton Road Monday morning.(Indiana State Police)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UNION COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - One southeastern Indiana road worker is dead and another is seriously hurt after they were struck on the job Monday, according to Indiana State Police.

Justin Moore, 42, died at the scene about 9 a.m. on Clifton Road in Union County, state police say.

The other employee, Douglas Scaggs, 62, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Both work for the Union County Highway Department, police said.

The initial investigation revealed the two Union County Highway Department employees were outside of their vehicle working along Clifton Road.

A 2008 Honda driven by Gina Price, 37, was traveling east on Clifton Road when her vehicle struck Justin Moore and Scaggs.

Moore was pronounced dead at the scene by the Union County Coroner.

Scaggs was airlifted by medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital.

Price was uninjured in the crash however she was transported to Reid Hospital for a chemical test as required by Indiana state law, police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Moore was a member of the Franklin County School Board, according to the district’s Facebook page.

“The Franklin County Community School Corporation lost a great public servant and a loving father and husband this morning with the unexpected death of Mr. Justin Moore,” Superintendent Tammy Chavis wrote to to students, parents and staff in a message shared on the district’s Facebook page.

“Mr. Moore was elected to serve on the Board of School Trustees in November of 2020. He began his four year term in January of 2021. He was a passionate school board member who was extremely committed to serving the students and families of the Franklin County Community School Corporation.

“On behalf of the school community and the Board of School Trustees, I offer my deepest sympathy to his family and friends. Mr. Moore’s time on the board made a lasting impact on us all and he will be missed.”

The Franklin County Community School Corporation lost a great public servant and a loving father and husband this...

Posted by Franklin County Community Schools on Monday, October 18, 2021

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

