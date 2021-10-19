Support Local Businesses
Country star Travis Tritt cancels some shows due to COVID-19 policies

In this Friday, June 6, 2014 file photo, Travis Tritt performs during the CMA Fest at LP Field...
In this Friday, June 6, 2014 file photo, Travis Tritt performs during the CMA Fest at LP Field in Nashville, Tenn. The country singer has canceled several stops on his tour due to COVID-19 policies.(Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP, File)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Gray News) – Award-winning country singer Travis Tritt has canceled several stops on his tour at venues that have COVID-19 vaccination policies or mask mandates in place.

The multiplatinum-selling artist said in a statement that he supports people taking a stand against mask mandates.

“I’m putting my money where my mouth is,” Tritt said.

The singer said he will not perform at any venue that “discriminates against concert-goers by requiring proof of vaccination, a COVID test, or a mask.”

“I have been extremely vocal against mandates since the beginning,” Tritt continued. “This is a sacrifice that I’m willing to make to stand up for the freedoms that generations of Americans have enjoyed for their entire lifetimes.”

So far Tritt has canceled the following shows on his tour:

  • Muncie, Indiana on Oct. 23
  • Philadelphia, Mississippi on Nov. 6
  • Peoria, Illinois on Nov. 11
  • Louisville, Kentucky on Nov. 13

“I’m sorry for any inconvenience this situation creates for anyone who had purchased tickets to these shows. We will try to reschedule unrestricted shows in these areas as soon as we can,” Tritt said.

