FORECAST: Brief warm up Wednesday

By Kevin Harned
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Gusty winds possible as a cold front moves in midweek
  • Scattered showers late Wednesday & Thursday
  • Much cooler to end the week and for the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Evening clouds will clear out overnight, leading to some patchy valley and river fog by Wednesday morning. Lows will be a little milder compared to previous nights.

Wednesday features some clouds at times and highs in the 70s. It looks to be the pick of the week!

A few showers will arrive Wednesday night as a cold front approaches. Lows will be mainly in the 50s thanks to the moisture in the air surging in.

Showers on Thursday morning will give way to drier weather and even some breaks in the cloud cover by the afternoon. Highs will be in the 70s.

Behind the front temperatures tumble. We’re in the low 60s for highs Friday and holding in the 60s for the weekend.

At this point much of the weekend looks dry, but rain chances will increase a bit by Sunday!

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

