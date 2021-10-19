Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Some afternoon clouds; rain chances increase Thursday

By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • RAIN CHANCES: One system to track this week, arriving Wednesday night into Thursday morning
  • WINDY: Gust winds late Wednesday into Thursday ahead of the front
  • WEEKEND PREVIEW: Mainly dry Saturday, but shower chances increase Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some clouds roll in for the afternoon from the west; these will mainly be mid to upper-level clouds so sunshine will still be able to filter through. Temperatures climb into the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon despite the clouds.

Clouds thin overnight as temperatures fall into the 40s. We’ll see the Full Hunter’s Moon through the clouds.

Tomorrow looks a bit warmer with highs further into the 70s. Some clouds will roll back in for the second half of the day ahead of Thursday’s front. Spotty showers approach the region Wednesday night as our next cold front gets closer. The wind will also increase with gusts near 25 MPH.

We’ll see scattered showers on Thursday as the front moves through. Drier conditions are expected to end the week and start the upcoming weekend.

