FORECAST: Some clouds later today; still gorgeous out!

WEATHER HEADLINES

RAIN CHANCES: One system to track this week, arriving Wednesday night into Thursday morning

WINDY: Gust winds late Wednesday into Thursday

WEEKEND PREVIOUS: Main dry Saturday, but showers increasing Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Increasing clouds for the afternoon but still remaining very pleasant outside.

With some of the afternoon clouds thinning we’ll see low temperatures back into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Take a peek at the Full Hunter’s Moon.

Wednesday is a warm day in the 70s but clouds and even a few showers will enter into the picture by evening. Cloudy with spotty showers possible. The wind will ramp up overnight with gusts up to 25 mph possible.

Wednesday will be breezy ahead of a system that brings some showers to the region on Thursday. Wind gusts before that system could reach up to 30 mph at times.

