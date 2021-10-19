Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

FORECAST: Some clouds later today; still gorgeous out!

By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • RAIN CHANCES: One system to track this week, arriving Wednesday night into Thursday morning
  • WINDY: Gust winds late Wednesday into Thursday
  • WEEKEND PREVIOUS: Main dry Saturday, but showers increasing Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Increasing clouds for the afternoon but still remaining very pleasant outside.

With some of the afternoon clouds thinning we’ll see low temperatures back into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Take a peek at the Full Hunter’s Moon.

Wednesday is a warm day in the 70s but clouds and even a few showers will enter into the picture by evening. Cloudy with spotty showers possible. The wind will ramp up overnight with gusts up to 25 mph possible.

Wednesday will be breezy ahead of a system that brings some showers to the region on Thursday. Wind gusts before that system could reach up to 30 mph at times.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 10/19
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 10/19

Most Read

Louisville Metro police say a man driving the car that was found in the grass off the Watterson...
LMPD: Traffic crash killed man found in car on Watterson Expressway
A four-car wreck on I-265 Southbound, otherwise known as the Gene Snyder Freeway, near Old...
4-car crash on Gene Snyder shuts down southbound lanes
Hailey Snyder was injured in a crash over the weekend on I-65.
Elizabethtown mother of 4 among victims of wrong-way I-65 crash in Louisville
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
Coroner identifies 41-year-old woman who was killed after being struck by a vehicle.
Woman, 41, identified as person hit, killed on I-65

Latest News

Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 10/19
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 10/19
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 10/18
An EF-0 tornado touched down in southern Indiana during Friday night storms, leaving damage.
EF-0 tornado confirmed in southern Indiana during Friday night storm
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 10/14