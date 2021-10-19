Hanover College senior dies unexpectedly

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hanover College has announced the passing of one of their students.

Alexus “Lexi” Riggles, a senior from Danville, Ind., unexpectedly passed away Sunday.

A social media post by the school says Riggles, who was studying business and communication, was involved in campus organizations, and played as a guard on the women’s basketball team.

An active member of Chi Omega Sorority, Riggles would have been a part of Hanover’s graduating class of 2022.

Since her passing, Hanover has encouraged students to utilize counseling services available on campus.

No cause of death has been released.

Information on a memorial service for Riggles will be announced.

