Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Heaven Hill hiring new employees as more than 400 workers stay on strike

Members of UFCW Local 23D took to the picket lines Sept. 11 after failing to reach a contract...
Members of UFCW Local 23D took to the picket lines Sept. 11 after failing to reach a contract with Heaven Hill Distilleries.(Source: Michael Williams, WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 1:11 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - As the contract impasse with its union members continues, Heaven Hill has begun the process of hiring permanent replacement workers.

More than 400 Heaven Hill employees have been on strike for the past five weeks.

UFCW Local 23D — the union for the workers — and Heaven Hill have tried to reach an agreement on a new five-year contract that would allow for fair pay and scheduling, but according to Heaven Hill, neither party has been able to reach an agreement.

“Workers are ready and willing to meet with the company to continue talks so that we can reach a fair contract,” said Heaven Hill’s union president in a statement.

They claim Heaven Hill refuses to bargain in good faith with its employees, and as a result, the union has filed charges with the National Labor Relations Board for Unfair Labor Practices against the company.

Heaven Hill president Max Shapira released a statement saying in part, “Given the long-standing and positive working relationship Heaven Hill has with its employees, it is disappointing we were unable to reach an agreement with union leadership.”

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Metro police say a man driving the car that was found in the grass off the Watterson...
LMPD: Traffic crash killed man found in car on Watterson Expressway
A four-car wreck on I-265 Southbound, otherwise known as the Gene Snyder Freeway, near Old...
4-car crash on Gene Snyder shuts down southbound lanes
Hailey Snyder was injured in a crash over the weekend on I-65.
Elizabethtown mother of 4 among victims of wrong-way I-65 crash in Louisville
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
Coroner identifies 41-year-old woman who was killed after being struck by a vehicle.
Woman, 41, identified as person hit, killed on I-65

Latest News

Community members plant a milkweed garden as part of the Louisville Zoo's latest conversation...
Community members participate in Louisville Zoo’s latest conservation project
JCPS Mom says Son brought gun to school because he felt unsafe
JCPS mom says son took gun to school because he felt unsafe
One person died and a two others are recovering following a shooting at the Guardian Court...
Shooting victims found in separate neighborhoods 13 miles apart
Some students said they tend to carry mace or something similar to help protect themselves on...
Assaults, thefts on the rise at UofL as other crime trends decline