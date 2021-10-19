Support Local Businesses
Indiana man accused of shooting wife in mouth over Bitcoin


Darrell Bullion, of Palmyra, Ind., is accused of shooting his wife in the face on Oct. 13, 2021. Bullion is charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery, domestic battery, criminal recklessness with a firearm, pointing a firearm and neglect of a dependent.(Source: Harrison County Sheriff's Department)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CORYDON, Ind. (WAVE) - A Harrison County, Indiana man is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, after his wife was shot in the face.

Around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, deputies were called to a home on Hamby Road in Palmyra where they found a woman who had been shot in the face by her husband with a .40 caliber handgun.

According to court documents, the woman wrote a note to officers stating he shot her over Bitcoin, a form of cryptocurrency.

The documents said three people were at the house when first responders arrived, including a 3-year-old who told officers, “My dad shot my mom.”

Deputies arrested Darrell Bullion, the woman’s husband. In addition to attempted murder, he is charged with aggravated battery, domestic battery, criminal recklessness with a firearm, pointing a firearm and neglect of a dependent.

We believe that based upon those witness statements, that attempted murder, there was that attempt to kill,” Harrison County Prosecutor Otto Schalk explained.

He said the victim is recovering in the hospital, and he expects to learn more when communication is easier.

“The victim in this case suffered extraordinary trauma to her jaw, her mouth, and as a result, you can imagine how difficult that is to communicate,” Schalk said. “At the time we filed these charges, communication was limited to handwriting only. And so as she begins in her recovery process, we’re optimistic that we will learn more about all the information that led up to that gunshot.”

Bullion is being held on a $100,000 bond. His jury trial is set for March of 2022.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

