Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Israeli scuba diver discovers ancient Crusader sword

An Israeli diver discovered an ancient sword on the Mediterranean seabed.
An Israeli diver discovered an ancient sword on the Mediterranean seabed.(Source: Shlomi Katzin/Israel Antiquities Authority via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli scuba diver has salvaged an ancient sword off the country’s Mediterranean coast that experts say dates back to the Crusaders.

Israel’s Antiquities Authority said Monday the man was on a weekend dive in northern Israel when he spotted a trove of ancient artifacts that included anchors, pottery and a yard-long sword.

The diver was about 170 yards off the coast in 5.5-yard-deep water when he made the discovery.

Experts say the area provided shelter for ancient ships and is home to many archaeological treasures, some dating back 4,000 years. But such discoveries can be elusive because of the constantly shifting sands.

Fearing his discovery might be buried, the diver took the sword ashore and delivered it to government experts, the authority said. The weapon is estimated to be 900 years old.

“It was found encrusted with marine organisms, but is apparently made of iron,” said Nir Distelfeld, an inspector in the authority’s robbery prevention unit. “It is exciting to encounter such a personal object, taking you 900 years back in time to a different era, with knights, armor and swords.”

The sword is to be cleaned and further analyzed, while the diver, identified as Shlomi Katzin, was given a certificate of appreciation for good citizenship.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Metro police say a man driving the car that was found in the grass off the Watterson...
LMPD: Traffic crash killed man found in car on Watterson Expressway
A four-car wreck on I-265 Southbound, otherwise known as the Gene Snyder Freeway, near Old...
4-car crash on Gene Snyder shuts down southbound lanes
Hailey Snyder was injured in a crash over the weekend on I-65.
Elizabethtown mother of 4 among victims of wrong-way I-65 crash in Louisville
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
Coroner identifies 41-year-old woman who was killed after being struck by a vehicle.
Woman, 41, identified as person hit, killed on I-65

Latest News

WAVE 3 News: Monday night, Oct. 18, 2021
WAVE 3 News: Monday night, Oct. 18, 2021
Col. Maurice Barnett said Colin Powell influenced his career and those of other soldiers...
Fort Knox colonel reflects on loss of ‘national hero’ Colin Powell
Indiana man accused of shooting wife in mouth over Bitcoin
Once-prominent attorney Alex Murdaugh is in jail on theft charges.
Alex Murdaugh, once prominent S.C. attorney facing theft charges, asks to leave jail