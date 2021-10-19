Support Local Businesses
Jack Harlow returning to Louisville for 5 special performances

Tickets go on presale for Jack Harlow's 5-performance event in Louisville in October.
Tickets go on presale for Jack Harlow's 5-performance event in Louisville in October.(Twitter: Jack Harlow)
By Elizabeth Gabbert
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A locally born artist is returning to his hometown.

Rapper Jack Harlow announced on social media his official “No Place Like Home” event will hit Louisville this winter. The Derby City native has scheduled five hometown concerts starting Dec. 14 through Dec. 18, performing at five historical Louisville locations.

(Story continues below post)

Harlow is set to perform at the Louisville Palace, Headliners, Zanzabar, Mercury Ballroom and Paristown Hall.

Earlier this month, the rapper announced he has been donating to five Louisville non-profits: AMPED, The Center for Women and Families, Grace James Academy, the Louisville Urban League, and Metro United Way.

Live Nation Entertainment will continue Harlow’s philanthropic efforts by donating $1 from each concert ticket sold to one of those five organizations. Companies like Instagram and KFC have also agreed to participate in donation efforts.

Tickets for the “No Place Like Home” event are set to go on sale Wednesday, Oct. 20.

