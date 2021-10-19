Motorcyclist dies in crash while fleeing KSP trooper

ELIZABETHOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - The operator of a motorcycle was killed after crashing his bike while fleeing from a traffic stop by Kentucky State Police.

According to KSP Elizabethtown, a trooper saw the motorcycle speeding while heading eastbound on the Western Kentucky Parkway around 2:50 p.m. Monday. When the trooper tried to pull it over, the motorcyclist continued to flee.

The motorcycle got onto I-65 North at the 91 mile marker in Hardin County before getting off I-65 at the 94 mile marker. While taking the off ramp, KSP said the operator lost control and crashed.

The operator was critically injured and taken to a hospital where he later died. His name has not been released.

