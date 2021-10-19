Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Police: 3rd suspect wanted in Ala. high school football game shooting

This undated photo provided by the Mobile Police Department shows Hezekiah Kaniel Belfon. On...
This undated photo provided by the Mobile Police Department shows Hezekiah Kaniel Belfon. On Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, Mobile police said they have five warrants accusing Belfon of attempted murder.(Mobile Police Department via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Police have released the name of a third suspect wanted in a shooting that wounded two adults and three teenagers outside a high school football game in Alabama.

Mobile police said Monday that they have five warrants accusing 19-year-old Hezekiah Kaniel Belfon of attempted murder.

Those are the same charges on which 19-year-old Jai Montrell Scott was arrested over the weekend.

A 17-year-old juvenile was arrested on the same charges and police say they will seek adult charges.

Victims include two adults and three juveniles ages 15 to 17. Two remain hospitalized.

The shooting happened Friday night at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, where Vigor High School was playing against Williamson High.

Police haven’t yet identified a motive for the shooting.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Metro police say a man driving the car that was found in the grass off the Watterson...
LMPD: Traffic crash killed man found in car on Watterson Expressway
A four-car wreck on I-265 Southbound, otherwise known as the Gene Snyder Freeway, near Old...
4-car crash on Gene Snyder shuts down southbound lanes
Hailey Snyder was injured in a crash over the weekend on I-65.
Elizabethtown mother of 4 among victims of wrong-way I-65 crash in Louisville
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
Coroner identifies 41-year-old woman who was killed after being struck by a vehicle.
Woman, 41, identified as person hit, killed on I-65

Latest News

WAVE 3 News: Monday night, Oct. 18, 2021
WAVE 3 News: Monday night, Oct. 18, 2021
Col. Maurice Barnett said Colin Powell influenced his career and those of other soldiers...
Fort Knox colonel reflects on loss of ‘national hero’ Colin Powell
Indiana man accused of shooting wife in mouth over Bitcoin
A statue of Thomas Jefferson that has stood in the New York City Council chambers will be...
Fate of NYC City Hall Thomas Jefferson statue unclear after vote
A statue of Thomas Jefferson that has stood in the New York City Council chambers will be...
Thomas Jefferson statue to be removed from New York City Council chambers