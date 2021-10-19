Satterfield excited for UofL to retire Lamar Jackson’s #8

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - “It is huge for this program to be able to do that, usually a guy is walking with a cane by the time they retire the number,” UofL head coach Scott Satterfield said. “I am glad that we did it now because it is going to happen so let it happen now where he can enjoy it and really relish in it.”

UofL announced this weekend that Lamar Jackson’s #8 will be retired. It will join the #16 of Johnny Unitas as the only retired numbers in UofL football history.

“When Lamar left here, I wasn’t here yet but everyone understood that he was one of the best players to have ever played here and probably one of the best players to ever play college football,” Satterfield said. “He was that good. He was a generational player. You do not run across those types of players anymore. He is a guy who have changed the game. There are not many players that have changed the game of football, even at the NFL level, and he has been that guy.”

Jackson, who won the Heisman Trophy in 2016, is the all-time leading rusher in UofL history, with 4,132 yards. He rushed for 50 touchdowns and passed for 9.063 yards and 69 scores.

Satterfield has become a fan of the Baltimore Ravens quarterback.

“The knock on him coming out was that he can’t throw the ball well, and two weeks ago, I mean he was incredible passing and I stayed up and watched that game. I mean there is nothing that he can’t do,” he said.

Jackson passed for a career-high 442 yards and four touchdowns as the Ravens overcame a 22-3 third quarter deficit to beat the Colts 31-25 in overtime on Monday Night Football on October 11.

The Ravens 34-6 win over the LA Chargers on Sunday was the 35th for Jackson as an NFL starter, the most all-time before the age of 25. He tied Dan Marino for that record with the win over Indianapolis. Jackson won’t turn 25 until January 7.

“There is not anybody that does not love Lamar Jackson, everybody loves him here, and loves what he did for this program and what he continues to do for this program,” Satterfield added. “There is not a recruit where we do not mention Lamar because you would be crazy not to and because everybody believes that they are going the next Lamar at their position. Lamar is the kind of player where I have seen quotes from players that didn’t even play quarterback and they are like, “That’s my guy, Lamar Jackson.”, so what an honor to get your number retired like that and to forever be known as Lamar Jackson, Number 8. It is a cool, I mean Tyler Harrell has already come to me say I need to switch my number real quick. What a great honor man so pumped for Lamar and his family. Forever he is going to be known as one of the greatest in college football.”

The ceremony will be during the Cards home game against Syracuse on Saturday, November 13.

