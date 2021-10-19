Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Striking Heaven Hill workers will be replaced, company says

More than 400 union employees have walked off the job at Heaven Hill demanding contract...
More than 400 union employees have walked off the job at Heaven Hill demanding contract improvements including better pay and better scheduling policies.(WAVE 3 News)
By David Mattingly
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Bardstown, KY (WAVE) - Striking Heaven Hill workers called it “attempted intimidation.” The company informed employees on Monday that talks had reached an impasse and warned that permanent replacements would be hired.

“I was kind of shell shocked, kind of taken aback,” UFCW Local 23D President Matt Aubrey said when asked to describe his initial reaction. “But more, more of just true disappointment.”

More than 400 union employees walked off the job demanding contract improvements including better pay and better scheduling policies. Now, employees at one of the world’s biggest names in spirits are on the defensive.

Heaven Hill released a statement late Monday declaring, “the parties have been unable to reach mutually agreeable contract terms. Heaven Hill will now begin the process of hiring permanent replacement workers.”

The impasse raises the stakes for workers on the picket lines outside Heaven Hill facilities, who now run the risk of losing their jobs if the company follows through.

”Certainly there has been talk about hiring replacement workers,” Heaven Hill Chief Human Resources Officer Emma Hutchens said. “But our hope is that we will get to welcome back our union members.”

Hutchens called attention to additional paid time off and enhanced match contributions to benefits as part of the company offer.

Union leaders are looking for help from the National Labor Board to protect the union jobs and get Heaven Hill back to the bargaining table.

On Tuesday, the mood on the picket line was expressed in terms of unity and defiance.

“In my heart,” Heaven Hill striking employee Judy Osborne said, “why would I walk back in there and try to work with somebody when they’ve showed us nothing?”

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Metro police say a man driving the car that was found in the grass off the Watterson...
LMPD: Traffic crash killed man found in car on Watterson Expressway
Hailey Snyder was injured in a crash over the weekend on I-65.
Elizabethtown mother of 4 among victims of wrong-way I-65 crash in Louisville
A four-car wreck on I-265 Southbound, otherwise known as the Gene Snyder Freeway, near Old...
4-car crash on Gene Snyder shuts down southbound lanes
Police are investigating the death of a University of Kentucky student, 18-year-old Thomas...
Coroner releases name, preliminary cause of death for UK student found unresponsive at fraternity
Coroner identifies 41-year-old woman who was killed after being struck by a vehicle.
Woman, 41, identified as person hit, killed on I-65

Latest News

Duaa Lutfi, 22, was killed when the car she was driving was hit head-on by a suspected drunk...
‘One of the worst days of my life’: Family of woman killed in wrong-way I-65 crash shares memories of her life
Fall is the primetime for migraines, according to Norton Healthcare.
Suffer from migraines? This virtual event could bring you some relief
Hardin County's incidence rate fell below 50, making masks in schools recommended but not...
Gov. Beshear urges school districts to keep universal mask policies
Tickets go on presale for Jack Harlow's 5-performance event in Louisville in October.
Jack Harlow returning to Louisville for 5 special performances