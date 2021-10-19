Suffer from migraines? This virtual event could bring you some relief

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An upcoming event will bring migraine sufferers up to speed on the most recent treatment options.

On Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, the Norton Healthcare 2021 Neuroscience Expo will be held virtually.

When it comes to treatments, there have been significant advancements. The Neuroscience Expo will cover the most recent advancements in treatment, rehabilitation, and support resources. Neurologists and neuropsychologists, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapists, will be among the presenters.

Dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, multiple sclerosis, and Parkinson’s disease are among the other topics that will be covered.

Participants must pre-register for the event.

