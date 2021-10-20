Bardstown Researchers find interesting vaccination data in patients 5 to 11 years old

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - New data is coming forward with researching the vaccine on children five to 11.

Researchers who spoke with WAVE3 News say doses given to 5 to 11-year-olds are smaller.

The Clinical Trial Researchers also cite findings showing children get seriously ill and don’t build a natural immunity to COVID’s Delta variant.

Marty Obsourn, Research Director and COO at Kentucky Pediatrics and Adult Research, says for the better part of 2021, she and her team have been administering clinical trials with volunteer patients 12 and younger.

”You see their eyes light up, its funny,” said Osbourn. “They get excited and feel like they’re doing something important. So many patients during this process have told us, time after time, they feel like maybe for the first time in their life they’re doing something that really matters.”

The challenges for the researchers are now doing the daily checks and trying to figure out; who got Plaecbo and who got the vaccine. Osbourn says the daily reaction entries from patients are positive.

”The vaccine is a smaller dose than the 30 micrograms under the Emergency Use Authorization for 12 and up,” said Osbourn. “Honestly, I look at the diary reactions, and I like to guess because I don’t know what they’ve received. I’m blinded. I could not guess on the majority of these patients because its so difficult. There were so many who didn’t have any reactions whatsoever.”

As the White House prepares plans to roll out vaccination plans for 5 to 11-year-olds, Osbourn says as the FDA is set to decide whether it gets the approval, it’s best to think about COVID’s impact at home and where a vaccine could help.

”We can see from the delta variant, kids were susceptible to the delta variant, which means they did not have immunity against it,” said Osbourn.

