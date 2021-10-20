Support Local Businesses
Brian Laundrie: Medical examiner’s office called to site of Florida search, reports say

The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby Petito.
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (Gray News) - Medical examiner’s office staff are responding Wednesday to a site where officials have been searching for Brian Laundrie, according to multiple reports.

The Sarasota ME’s office was called to an area near the Carlton Reserve, where the search has continued for weeks, per ABC News reporter Aaron Katersky. The office confirmed to CNN it had been contacted, and the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said a cadaver dog was at the site as well.

Laundrie is a person of interest in the death of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, who did not return from a cross-country trip the two took. Her body was found weeks later in Wyoming, and her death was ruled a homicide.

WWSB also reported Wednesday that the attorney for Laundrie’s family, Stephen Bertolino, said items belonging to Laundrie had been found.

There has been no official word yet of any other discoveries.

Bertolino stated that Chris and Roberta Laundrie, Brian Laundrie’s parents, returned to Myakkahatchee Park early Wednesday morning to help search for their son. FBI agents and North Port police are now back on scene, after reopening the park to the public Tuesday.

The park, alongside Carlton Reserve, had been closed as federal agents continue their search.

Laundrie faces a federal warrant on bank fraud, over the alleged use of a debit card after Petito died, but he has not yet been charged in her death.

