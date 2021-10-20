Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Couple ambushed, killed in front of baby at Detroit gas station

By WDIV Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 3:42 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (WDIV) - Police are searching for two gunmen who ambushed and fatally shot a young couple sitting in their car outside a Detroit gas station.

Benson Lindsey, 22, and his girlfriend Marshae Nash were ambushed in a cold-blooded shooting around 8:40 p.m. Monday at a Marathon gas station on Detroit’s west side, according to authorities.

Benson Lindsey, 22, and his girlfriend Marshae Nash were ambushed and fatally shot outside a...
Benson Lindsey, 22, and his girlfriend Marshae Nash were ambushed and fatally shot outside a Detroit gas station. The latter was holding the couple's 9-month-old baby in her arms when she was shot. The little boy was not hurt.(Source: Lindsey Family, WDIV via CNN)

Candace Lindsey, the mother of Benson Lindsey, says her only child was the light of her life.

“They took everything I had. My son was the only baby God allowed me to have, and I don’t have him no more,” she said through tears.

Police released video of the ambush, with cameras capturing two gunmen coming at both sides of Benson Lindsey’s car and firing multiple shots.

The couple had their 9-month-old baby in the car with them. Nash was holding him in her arms when she was shot, but the little boy was not hurt.

Police say the couple had their second child one month ago: a daughter who was born prematurely and is still in the hospital.

“I can’t imagine. I don’t know what is the cause of this or what made people feel that it was worth his life and hers,” Candace Lindsey said.

Detroit homicide detectives are fanning out across the city’s west side, trying to find the people responsible. They hope the release of the video footage will generate tips.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call Detroit Police.

Copyright 2021 WDIV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating the death of a University of Kentucky student, 18-year-old Thomas...
Coroner releases name, preliminary cause of death for UK student found unresponsive at fraternity
Alexus "Lexi" Riggles, a senior at Hanover College and a member of the school's women's...
Hanover College senior dies unexpectedly
Hailey Snyder was injured in a crash over the weekend on I-65.
Elizabethtown mother of 4 among victims of wrong-way I-65 crash in Louisville
The SUV removed from the Ohio River on Thursday that police say is connected to a 2002 missing...
Human bone found in SUV submerged in Ohio River for nearly two decades
Darrell Bullion, of Palmyra, Ind., is accused of shooting his wife in the face on Oct. 13,...
Indiana man accused of shooting wife in mouth over Bitcoin

Latest News

Students believe that safety should be the university’s responsibility, and an online petition...
UofL students sign online petition requesting better safety measures
WAVE 3 News: Tuesday night, Oct. 19, 2021
WAVE 3 News: Tuesday night, Oct. 19, 2021
The Smith Farmhouse on Charlestown Road has been a town landmark since the 1800s.
Historic New Albany farmhouse on the chopping block
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 10/20
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 10/20