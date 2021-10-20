Crescent Hill woman’s doorbell camera catches man stealing her handmade Halloween flag

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The spirit of Halloween runs in Cindi Richards’ blood.

“When I was a kid, when we got too old to trick-or-treat, we decorated our house as a haunted house,” Richards said.

This year, her porch is not nearly as ghostly, only sporting a few knick-knacks just eleven days out from Halloween.

However, her key piece was still a fixture on the property.

Richards has flown a handmade Halloween flag outside her house for years. The flag was a gift from her sister, who lives in Danville, Kentucky. The piece of cloth served as an everyday reminder of her sister and the times they used to spend in her house together.

Tuesday, the flag disappeared.

“I actually noticed it happened after work,” Richards said. “We thought to check the Ring camera.”

The doorbell camera captured the entire Halloween heist. Roughly 11 a.m. Tuesday morning, a gray SUV pulls up at Richards’ home. A man jumps out of the passenger seat. runs up to the porch and steals the flag. He then runs back to the car, gets back in the passenger seat and the driver takes off.

A crime that hurt Richards’ heart more than her wallet.

“It’s kind of crummy,” Richards said. “And I was calling him a scoundrel, but my friend down the street said that’s too kind of a word, call them thieves. They are thieves; they are thieves.”

Richards downloaded the video to her phone, and posted it to her account on the NextDoor app, generating dozens of comments from neighbors. Some of them told Richards they had been victims of similar petty crimes.

Though the comments were comforting, proving she’s not the only victim, Richards told WAVE 3 News it’s still violating and frustrating, knowing someone would do that to her in broad daylight.

“If that guy would bring the flag back, if he could just leave it, I’d be happy, but I know he won’t,” Richards said. “Because, what’s he going to tell his kids? I’m sure he’s hanging it up for his kids or something. ‘Hi, daddy stole this flag for you. [I got a] great deal on a flag, it was free.’”

Richards said she did not report the theft to Louisville Metro Police.

