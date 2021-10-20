FORECAST: Cold front brings scattered showers

WEATHER HEADLINES

Clouds increase with scattered showers Thursday morning

Spotty showers and highs in the 50s Friday

Better weather to start the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tonight is a much warmer one thanks to increasing moisture ahead of Thursday’s cold front.

We’ll see periods of clouds overnight, eventually leading to enhanced cloud cover and some showers by Thursday morning. A band of scattered showers will be moving through from dawn until midday Thursday, putting down a few hundredths of an inch of rain at most.

Thursday afternoon looks drier with even a few peeks of sunshine and highs in the 70s.

Another batch of clouds and even some light rain and drizzle will move through late Thursday night into Friday morning. Lows will be in the 50s.

Friday will be a damp, cool, and cloudy day with highs reaching only into the 50s. Light rain and drizzle will be around at times through the day.

The first part of the weekend looks decent with partly sunny skies and warmer temperatures back in the mid to upper 60s. Another front lifts in from the south for the second half of the weekend increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms once again.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.