FORECAST: Sunny, calm day before wind, rain chances increase overnight

WEATHER HEADLINES

WINDY: Gusts increase overnight tonight into Thursday morning; gusts in the 20 to 30 MPH range are possible

SCATTERED SHOWERS: Possible by sunrise Thursday through the mid-afternoon

GLOOMY FRIDAY: Clouds, cooler temperatures, and even some drizzle may dominate Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see sunny skies into the afternoon as highs climb into the 70s yet again.

Some clouds roll in this evening, however, conditions look to remain dry until early Thursday morning. Temperatures fall into the 50s tonight as the wind gusts to near 25 MPH.

Scattered showers are possible Thursday morning as a cold front moves through the region. By the mid-afternoon, sunshine returns to the forecast. It will be a breezy day with highs in the 20 to 30 MPH range and high in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Another batch of clouds roll in Thursday night. Look for lows in the 40s and low 50s. Some drizzle is possible by sunrise Friday.

Clouds look to linger overhead Friday, keeping cooler temperatures in the forecast. We’ll see a quick flip back to warmer weather by Sunday as the chance of thunderstorms ramp up.

