FORECAST: Warm day with gusty winds after midnight

WEATHER HEADLINES

WINDY: Gusts will pick up overnight tonight into Thursday, keeping temperatures mild

SHOWERS: Possible by sunrise Thursday through mid-afternoon

GLOOMY FRIDAY: Clouds and even some drizzle may rule the Friday skies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some morning patchy fog, otherwise a mix of sun and clouds with pleasant highs into the 70s.

Dry this evening but showers will be possible toward sunrise on Thursday. In addition, the wind will ramp up with gusts over 20 mph toward the predawn hours... keeping temperatures more on the mild side.

Showers are possible through mid-afternoon then back to sunny skies. It will be a breezy/windy day with gusts of 20-30 mph at times.

Clear during the evening but another batch of clouds will roll in from the north overnight. Drizzle will be possible near sunrise.

Cloudy and drizzle expected Friday with a quick flip back to warmer weather by Sunday along with the risk for some thunderstorms.

