Goode Morning Weather Blog 10/20

Really awesome day shaping up today so I would enjoy it.

The weather gets more active starting tomorrow morning with some spotty showers and gusty winds. The rain chance overall for Thursday will be limited to the first part of the day, decent sun in the afternoon.

Friday runs the risk of a cloudy/drizzly setup that may keep us in the 50s for highs.

As far as the weekend, Saturday looks fairly decent with our next system rolling in fast on Sunday with gusty winds and t-storms at times.

That will continue a busy stretch of weather for us. The video will cover that in more detail.

