Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Hardin County teen sentenced as adult for killing 7-year-old brother

Kyle Miller is currently being held at the Hardin County Detention Center after killing his...
Kyle Miller is currently being held at the Hardin County Detention Center after killing his 7-year-old brother in 2019. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison as an adult after turning 18 in September.(Hardin County Detention Center)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A Vine Grove teen charged with his younger brother’s murder in 2019 was resentenced as an adult to 20 years in prison.

18-year-old Kyle Miller was only 15 at the time of the murder. In June of 2019, investigators said he choked his 7-year-old brother Karsen to death at his family’s home.

Witnesses saw it happen, and a family member dialed 911. The child later died in the hospital.

Miller had been sentenced to 20 years in prison as a juvenile, according to the News Enterprise, and his appearance before a judge last week was a resentencing, with the judge having the option of granting probation. The 20-year sentencing as an adult, on the other hand, was upheld.

Miller was being held at West Liberty’s Woodsbend Youth Development Center. He is currently being held at the Hardin County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating the death of a University of Kentucky student, 18-year-old Thomas...
Coroner releases name, preliminary cause of death for UK student found unresponsive at fraternity
Alexus "Lexi" Riggles, a senior at Hanover College and a member of the school's women's...
Hanover College senior dies unexpectedly
Hailey Snyder was injured in a crash over the weekend on I-65.
Elizabethtown mother of 4 among victims of wrong-way I-65 crash in Louisville
The SUV removed from the Ohio River on Thursday that police say is connected to a 2002 missing...
Human bone found in SUV submerged in Ohio River for nearly two decades
Darrell Bullion, of Palmyra, Ind., is accused of shooting his wife in the face on Oct. 13,...
Indiana man accused of shooting wife in mouth over Bitcoin

Latest News

HNN FILE
ACLU: 10-year-old girl was arrested at school for drawing a picture that upset a parent
FILE - In this March 30, 1998, file photo, Kentucky coach Tubby Smith is carried off the court...
Tubby Smith to have jersey retired in Rupp Arena rafters
Duaa Lutfi, 22, was killed when the car she was driving was hit head-on by a suspected drunk...
‘One of the worst days of my life’: Family of woman killed in wrong-way I-65 crash shares memories of her life
Fall is the primetime for migraines, according to Norton Healthcare.
Suffer from migraines? This virtual event could bring you some relief