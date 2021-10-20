Hardin County teen sentenced as adult for killing 7-year-old brother

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A Vine Grove teen charged with his younger brother’s murder in 2019 was resentenced as an adult to 20 years in prison.

18-year-old Kyle Miller was only 15 at the time of the murder. In June of 2019, investigators said he choked his 7-year-old brother Karsen to death at his family’s home.

Witnesses saw it happen, and a family member dialed 911. The child later died in the hospital.

Miller had been sentenced to 20 years in prison as a juvenile, according to the News Enterprise, and his appearance before a judge last week was a resentencing, with the judge having the option of granting probation. The 20-year sentencing as an adult, on the other hand, was upheld.

Miller was being held at West Liberty’s Woodsbend Youth Development Center. He is currently being held at the Hardin County Detention Center.

