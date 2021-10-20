Historic New Albany farmhouse on the chopping block

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A historic structure in New Albany is on the verge of being demolished.

The Smith Farmhouse on Charlestown Road has been a town landmark since the 1800s. Developers appeared before the New Albany City Plan Commission on Tuesday to discuss their project proposal for the site. However, the granddaughter of the building’s previous owners fought to keep it standing.

Amanda Frey recalled her grandparents working with blood, sweat, and tears for 30 years to renovate the house. Frey fought to save the building with tears in her eyes and memories in her heart.

“I will say they did not want that house taken down, that was the love of their life,” Frey said during the meeting.

She said her grandparents approved a sale of the house in the 1990s, allowing Northside Christian Church to purchase the property. However, the church decided to sell the property through Hogan Real Estate.

”We’ve been dealing with the city and offices, communicating with departments and (the) county for roughly a year,” a Hogan Real Estate representative said. “The historic nature and issue of this house was never brought to our attention until August of this year.”

The future of the landmark is dependent on a planned unit development permit. Hogan Real Estate wants the Charlestown Road property to become a commercial development.

New Albany Council Member Greg Phipps was the lone vote in favor of sending the motion to the full city council.

”As much as I would regret to see it torn down, I have no right to stop it,” Phipps said.

However, the plan commission made its decision and sent a motion to disapprove the demolition measure.

”I believed what we were talking about what were trying to achieve,” Frey said. “I’m huge into historic preservation and I knew this the right thing. Sometimes its easy to stand up for the right thing.”

The measure will be reviewed and voted on by the New Albany City Council.

