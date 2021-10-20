Support Local Businesses
JCPS showcases academies for middle school students interested in different career pathways

Explore Academies allow students in middle school to get a look into different career pathways.
Explore Academies allow students in middle school to get a look into different career pathways.(WAVE 3 News)
By Sean Baute
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Wednesday at Ramsey Middle School, Jefferson County Public Schools administrators put some of their newest work in the spotlight. Similar to the Academies of Louisville, JCPS’s new Explore Academies will offer an inside look at different pathway careers, but these are at the middle school level.

For people like Ramsey Middle School student Maryam Fadhil, it gives her a chance to take a peek into the business and marketing world.

“When I grow up, I want to be an entrepreneur,” she said, “a businesswoman to set a goal for people out in the future.”

JCPS Explore Academies will start with six middle schools. Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said he has hopes of moving them to even more schools.

“When you start this with a smaller group, many times that’s the best way to go,” said Pollio. “That’s the way we did it for Academies of Louisville. You get it right.”

Ramsey, Western, Westport, Grace James Academy of Excellence, Farnsley and Conway Middle Schools are the ones that will test these exploratory waters. Pollio said he already has visions of implementing these pathways at least 15 middle schools.

“These [six] principals will, at the end of this year, take a look at what worked, what didn’t work, make adjustments,” said Pollio.

At Ramsey Middle School, there will pathways for be robotics and engineering, health care science and business multimedia. Maryam Fadhil said she’s excited to get work toward her career goals in the business multimedia pathway.

“It feels good to come back from school knowing you’re taking steps to your right future,” said Fadhil. “You’re taking steps knowing you’re going to be successful.”

Marty Pollio says middle schools that aren’t part of the Explore Academies will still offer strong elective options and allow students to explore different careers.

The JCPS application for middle and high magnet schools and programs runs Nov.1 – Dec. 15. You can find a link to that here.

