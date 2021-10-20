Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

New docuseries on the disappearance of a Louisville mother is bringing new tips in

Andrea Knabel was last seen in Audubon Park on Aug. 13, 2019.
Andrea Knabel was last seen in Audubon Park on Aug. 13, 2019.(WAVE 3 News)
By Maira Ansari
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman’s puzzling disappearance continues to get national attention.

Andrea Knabel, a mother of two, has been missing for more than two years. Discovery+ is streaming a docuseries on the case.

Two episodes have already been streamed and the series is shedding new light on the case.  Knabel was 37 years old when she disappeared on August 13, 2019. 

Her family, friends, and strangers have been desperately looking for her.

Nancy Schaefer, the founder of Missing in America, a group Knabel was involved with to help find missing people and Joe Fanciulli, a retired homicide detective who has also been looking into Knabel’s disappearance are both in the docuseries.

Fanciulli said the docuseries has given him the ability to dig further into Knabel’s case and what happened that fateful night.

“The real benefit of it is that we have already getting calls from people who have information about what happened that night,” Fanciulli said. “From people who previously were afraid to talk with me and now want me interviewed it’s done what we exactly hope would do. The other thing we hope it does is force the right piece of the puzzle to come out so that we can put this together and find Andrea.”

WAVE 3 News Anchor/Reporter Connie Leonard also covered the case over the past two years, she was also interviewed in the docuseries.

Fanciulli says with two years passing by, he doesn’t believe Knabel is alive but, still holds out hope. Discovery+ says their docuseries reveals a lot of twists, turns, and shocking revelations in this case. Discovery+ says Finding Andrea uncovers what folks might not have known about Knabel.

The next two episodes in the docuseries are streaming on Friday, October 22nd and the finale will stream on October 29th.  Finding Andrea is being streamed exclusively on Discovery+.

Knabel’s family recently set up a gofundme page to help support the family with the investigation and to help Knabel’s children.  For a link click here.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating the death of a University of Kentucky student, 18-year-old Thomas...
Coroner releases name, preliminary cause of death for UK student found unresponsive at fraternity
Alexus "Lexi" Riggles, a senior at Hanover College and a member of the school's women's...
Hanover College senior dies unexpectedly
An investigation into a crash in Valley Station just after midnight on Oct. 20 is underway.
Person killed in Valley Station crash identified
Hailey Snyder was injured in a crash over the weekend on I-65.
Elizabethtown mother of 4 among victims of wrong-way I-65 crash in Louisville
The SUV removed from the Ohio River on Thursday that police say is connected to a 2002 missing...
Human bone found in SUV submerged in Ohio River for nearly two decades

Latest News

Bardstown Pfizer Researchers Find Interesting Data in Trials
Bardstown Researchers find interesting vaccination data in patients 5 to 11 years old
More than 400 union employees have walked off the job at Heaven Hill demanding contract...
Striking Heaven Hill workers will be replaced, company says
Striking Heaven Hill workers called it “attempted intimidation."
Striking Heaven Hill workers will be replaced, company says
Members of UFCW Local 23D took to the picket lines Sept. 11 after failing to reach a contract...
Heaven Hill hiring new employees as more than 400 workers stay on strike