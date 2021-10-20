New docuseries on the disappearance of a Louisville mother is bringing new tips in

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman’s puzzling disappearance continues to get national attention.

Andrea Knabel, a mother of two, has been missing for more than two years. Discovery+ is streaming a docuseries on the case.

Two episodes have already been streamed and the series is shedding new light on the case. Knabel was 37 years old when she disappeared on August 13, 2019.

Her family, friends, and strangers have been desperately looking for her.

Nancy Schaefer, the founder of Missing in America, a group Knabel was involved with to help find missing people and Joe Fanciulli, a retired homicide detective who has also been looking into Knabel’s disappearance are both in the docuseries.

Fanciulli said the docuseries has given him the ability to dig further into Knabel’s case and what happened that fateful night.

“The real benefit of it is that we have already getting calls from people who have information about what happened that night,” Fanciulli said. “From people who previously were afraid to talk with me and now want me interviewed it’s done what we exactly hope would do. The other thing we hope it does is force the right piece of the puzzle to come out so that we can put this together and find Andrea.”

WAVE 3 News Anchor/Reporter Connie Leonard also covered the case over the past two years, she was also interviewed in the docuseries.

Fanciulli says with two years passing by, he doesn’t believe Knabel is alive but, still holds out hope. Discovery+ says their docuseries reveals a lot of twists, turns, and shocking revelations in this case. Discovery+ says Finding Andrea uncovers what folks might not have known about Knabel.

The next two episodes in the docuseries are streaming on Friday, October 22nd and the finale will stream on October 29th. Finding Andrea is being streamed exclusively on Discovery+.

Knabel’s family recently set up a gofundme page to help support the family with the investigation and to help Knabel’s children. For a link click here.

