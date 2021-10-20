Ohio trooper helps elderly driver escape from burning car: WATCH

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was in the right place at the right time Tuesday.

Video from OSHP shows Trooper Macko pulled off on the side of a road when all of a sudden, a car on fire zooms past.

The trooper drives up to the car once it stops and races to pull the driver out. The car is engulfed by flames moments later.

There are no “routine” days for an @OSHP trooper. Yesterday, a motorist thought he had a simple mechanical issue when he saw some smoke. What Tpr. Macko saw was a car on fire. Tpr. Macko rushed to the vehicle & assisted the elderly driver out seconds before it became engulfed. pic.twitter.com/b3eubd30wT — OSHP_NEOhio (@OSHP_NEOhio) October 20, 2021

Firefighters arrived at the scene to put the fire out.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.