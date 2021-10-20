Support Local Businesses
One person killed in Valley Station crash

An investigation into a crash in Valley Station just after midnight on Oct. 20 is underway.
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 1:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A fatal car crash in Valley Station is being investigated by Louisville Metro Police Department officers.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Stonestreet Road and Kennedy Place Circle just after midnight on Wednesday to investigate a car crash, according to a Metrosafe supervisor.

At least one person was confirmed dead, though it was not revealed whether they died at the crash site or the hospital.

An investigation into the crash is underway.

This article will be updated.

