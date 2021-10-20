One person killed in Valley Station crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A fatal car crash in Valley Station is being investigated by Louisville Metro Police Department officers.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Stonestreet Road and Kennedy Place Circle just after midnight on Wednesday to investigate a car crash, according to a Metrosafe supervisor.

At least one person was confirmed dead, though it was not revealed whether they died at the crash site or the hospital.

An investigation into the crash is underway.

This article will be updated.

