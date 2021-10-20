Person killed in Valley Station crash identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of the man killed in a late night traffic crash in Valley Station has been released.

Ronald M. McNulty, 31, of Louisville, died from blunt force trauma sustained in the rollover accident, according to the Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Kimberly Smith.

Shortly after midnight, Louisville Metro police were called to the 9200 block of Stonestreet Road near the intersection of Kennedy Place Circle, according to a MetroSafe supervisor.

Dwight Mitchell, a LMPD spokesman, said the preliminary investigation shows McNulty’s car was heading eastbound on Stonestreet Road when it crossed into the westbound lane and left the roadway. The car struck a concrete drain before landing in a drainage ditch and rolling.

McNulty, who was the only person in the car, died at the scene. LMPD Traffic Unit investigators say he was not wearing a seat belt.

