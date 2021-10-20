Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Police: Shooting at Wisconsin home leaves 3 dead, 2 wounded

A shooting at a Kenosha, Wis., home killed three people on Tuesday night.
A shooting at a Kenosha, Wis., home killed three people on Tuesday night.(Source: WTMJ/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 7:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Police say three people are dead and two others critically wounded following a shooting at a home in the southeastern Wisconsin city of Kenosha.

Details about what led to Tuesday night’s shooting weren’t immediately released, but the Kenosha Police Department said on Twitter that it “believes this to be an isolated incident with no threat to our community.”

Police say no suspects were actively being sought.

Names and ages of those shot weren’t immediately released.

The circumstances of the shooting were under investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating the death of a University of Kentucky student, 18-year-old Thomas...
Coroner releases name, preliminary cause of death for UK student found unresponsive at fraternity
Alexus "Lexi" Riggles, a senior at Hanover College and a member of the school's women's...
Hanover College senior dies unexpectedly
Hailey Snyder was injured in a crash over the weekend on I-65.
Elizabethtown mother of 4 among victims of wrong-way I-65 crash in Louisville
The SUV removed from the Ohio River on Thursday that police say is connected to a 2002 missing...
Human bone found in SUV submerged in Ohio River for nearly two decades
Darrell Bullion, of Palmyra, Ind., is accused of shooting his wife in the face on Oct. 13,...
Indiana man accused of shooting wife in mouth over Bitcoin

Latest News

Students believe that safety should be the university’s responsibility, and an online petition...
UofL students sign online petition requesting better safety measures
WAVE 3 News: Tuesday night, Oct. 19, 2021
WAVE 3 News: Tuesday night, Oct. 19, 2021
The Smith Farmhouse on Charlestown Road has been a town landmark since the 1800s.
Historic New Albany farmhouse on the chopping block
Police activity has blocked off a street in Midtown Atlanta as police respond to an active...
Atlanta police shooting response closes midtown blocks
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the September jobs report, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, from...
Biden scales back $2T plan: free community college unlikely