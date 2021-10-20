Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Queen Elizabeth II taking medically advised rest

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaves after...
FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaves after attending a Service of Thanksgiving to mark the Centenary of the Royal British Legion at Westminster Abbey, in London. Buckingham Palace said Queen Elizabeth II has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for a few days.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for a few days and has canceled a trip to Northern Ireland.

The palace did not offer specifics on the decision, but says the monarch is “in good spirits and is disappointed that she will no longer be able to visit Northern Ireland, where she had been due to undertake a series of engagements today and tomorrow. ‘’

The palace added that she “sends her warmest good wishes to the people of Northern Ireland, and looks forward to visiting in the future.’’

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating the death of a University of Kentucky student, 18-year-old Thomas...
Coroner releases name, preliminary cause of death for UK student found unresponsive at fraternity
Alexus "Lexi" Riggles, a senior at Hanover College and a member of the school's women's...
Hanover College senior dies unexpectedly
Hailey Snyder was injured in a crash over the weekend on I-65.
Elizabethtown mother of 4 among victims of wrong-way I-65 crash in Louisville
The SUV removed from the Ohio River on Thursday that police say is connected to a 2002 missing...
Human bone found in SUV submerged in Ohio River for nearly two decades
Darrell Bullion, of Palmyra, Ind., is accused of shooting his wife in the face on Oct. 13,...
Indiana man accused of shooting wife in mouth over Bitcoin

Latest News

Students believe that safety should be the university’s responsibility, and an online petition...
UofL students sign online petition requesting better safety measures
WAVE 3 News: Tuesday night, Oct. 19, 2021
WAVE 3 News: Tuesday night, Oct. 19, 2021
The Smith Farmhouse on Charlestown Road has been a town landmark since the 1800s.
Historic New Albany farmhouse on the chopping block
Police activity has blocked off a street in Midtown Atlanta as police respond to an active...
Atlanta active shooting situation draws large police presence
Leslie Bricusse wrote lyrics for the Bond themes “Goldfinger” and “You Only Live Twice,” with...
Bond and ‘Willy Wonka’ songwriter Leslie Bricusse dies at 90