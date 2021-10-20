Suspect in cheerleader’s death now facing federal charges

Madelynn Troutt (Bailey Troutt Photography)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man charged with murder in the wrong-way crash on Dixie Highway that killed a Butler High School cheerleader has been indicted on federal charges.

Michael J. Dewitt, 28, is charged with carjacking, resulting in death.

Court documents allege he carjacked a pickup in Simpsonville, Kentucky and that he later crashed head-on into Madelynn Troutt’s vehicle on Dixie Highway in Pleasure Ridge Park.

Dewitt, who is already charged in Jefferson and Shelby Counties, is currently being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $500,000 bond.

If convicted on the federal charges, Dewitt faces up to life in prison without parole.

