Suspect in cheerleader’s death now facing federal charges

Michael Dewitt
Michael Dewitt(LMDC)
By WAVE3.com Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Madelynn Troutt
Madelynn Troutt(Bailey Troutt Photography)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man charged with murder in the wrong-way crash on Dixie Highway that killed a Butler High School cheerleader has been indicted on federal charges.

Michael J. Dewitt, 28, is charged with carjacking, resulting in death.

Court documents allege he carjacked a pickup in Simpsonville, Kentucky and that he later crashed head-on into Madelynn Troutt’s vehicle on Dixie Highway in Pleasure Ridge Park.

Dewitt, who is already charged in Jefferson and Shelby Counties, is currently being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $500,000 bond.

If convicted on the federal charges, Dewitt faces up to life in prison without parole.

