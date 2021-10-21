FORECAST: Cloudy & cool with drizzle at times to end the week

WEATHER HEADLINES

Cool with areas of light rain and drizzle Friday

Saturday is the pick of the weekend

Another rain chance Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will be on the increase tonight as winds slowly taper down toward morning. Most areas look to stay dry as we head down into the 40s and 50s for lows.

Friday is a gloomy, dreary day at best. Persistent cloud cover along with patches of drizzle and light showers will hold down temperatures into the 50s for highs. It’ll be the coolest day since May!

Clouds will break up somewhat Friday night, helping to push low temperatures back down into the 40s by Saturday morning.

Saturday looks partly sunny, but we’ll need to watch for a few showers later in the day as a warm front begins to move in. Highs will be in the 60s.

A better chance for showers and a few thunderstorms will arrive Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will push back into the 70s through the first half of next week.

