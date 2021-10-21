Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

FORECAST: Cloudy with spotty showers; windy, sunnier afternoon

By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • WINDY: Gusts increase to 20-30 mph at times today
  • SCATTERED SHOWERS: Mainly through about 1 PM, then afternoon sunshine
  • GLOOMY FRIDAY: Clouds, cooler temperatures, and even some drizzle may dominate Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After this morning’s showers roll east after lunchtime, we’ll see sunnier skies for the afternoon. Highs today climb into the upper 60s and low 70s. Today will be breezy with gusts near 25 MPH.

After a mostly clear evening, clouds increase overnight. Temperatures slide into the 40s and low 50s.

Clouds hold on throughout most of the day on Friday. Some drizzle or light rain is possible at times. The clouds and rain look to limit highs to the 50s. Clouds clear Friday night into Saturday morning as temperatures slide into the 40s.

Another potent system moves in Sunday with early thunderstorms, a break, then the main round of thunderstorms and wind roll in on Monday.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your Thursday forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Thursday midday Oct. 21, 2021

Most Read

An investigation into a crash in Valley Station just after midnight on Oct. 20 is underway.
Person killed in Valley Station crash identified
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Alexus "Lexi" Riggles, a senior at Hanover College and a member of the school's women's...
Hanover College senior dies unexpectedly
Michael Dewitt
Suspect in cheerleader’s death now facing federal charges
Police are investigating the death of a University of Kentucky student, 18-year-old Thomas...
Two parallel investigations underway into death of UK student

Latest News

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your Thursday forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Thursday midday Oct. 21, 2021
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 10/21
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 10/20
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 10/18