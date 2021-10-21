FORECAST: Cloudy with spotty showers; windy, sunnier afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES

WINDY: Gusts increase to 20-30 mph at times today

SCATTERED SHOWERS: Mainly through about 1 PM, then afternoon sunshine

GLOOMY FRIDAY: Clouds, cooler temperatures, and even some drizzle may dominate Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After this morning’s showers roll east after lunchtime, we’ll see sunnier skies for the afternoon. Highs today climb into the upper 60s and low 70s. Today will be breezy with gusts near 25 MPH.

After a mostly clear evening, clouds increase overnight. Temperatures slide into the 40s and low 50s.

Clouds hold on throughout most of the day on Friday. Some drizzle or light rain is possible at times. The clouds and rain look to limit highs to the 50s. Clouds clear Friday night into Saturday morning as temperatures slide into the 40s.

Another potent system moves in Sunday with early thunderstorms, a break, then the main round of thunderstorms and wind roll in on Monday.

