FORECAST: Scattered showers and windy today

WEATHER HEADLINES

WINDY: Gusts increase to 20-30 mph at times today

SCATTERED SHOWERS: Mainly through about 1 PM, then back to sunshine

GLOOMY FRIDAY: Clouds, cooler temperatures, and even some drizzle may dominate Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Spotty showers will roll in this morning and roll right out of here this afternoon. A decent amount of sun is expected later today but it will be fairly windy for much of the time.

Clear briefly this evening but low clouds will settle in from the north to overtake the area by the overnight period; some drizzle possible.

CHILI ALERT for Friday. Most (if not all) of the day will be overcast with a few hours of drizzle or a steady, light, annoying rainfall. These factors will keep highs in the 50s and could even drop slightly in the afternoon.

Clearing skies and cooler temperatures are expected Friday night.

Another potent system moves in Sunday with early thunderstorms, a break, then the main round of thunderstorms/wind kick in toward Monday.

