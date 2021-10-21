Support Local Businesses
Frankfort police arrest man for murder, arson after deadly apartment fire

By Chad Hedrick and Shelby Lofton
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) -- A man has been arrested by Frankfort police for arson, murder, and wanton endangerment in connection to an apartment fire on Sept. 30 that killed two people.

Ibrahim Muhammad, 23, was booked into the Franklin County Regional Jail Thursday evening on a $1 million full cash bond.

Ibrahim Muhammad is charged with arson, murder, and wanton endangerment.
Ibrahim Muhammad is charged with arson, murder, and wanton endangerment.(Franklin County Regional Jail)

The ATF Louisville Field Division said that after investigating, they learned the fire was caused by an intentional criminal act.

Federal investigators said the case was presented to a state grand jury in Frankfort on Oct. 19. A sealed indictment charge Muhammad with one count of first-degree assault, one count of first-degree arson, one count of first-degree wanton endangerment, and two counts of murder.

WKYT has previously reported two people were killed when a fire broke out at an apartment building on Leawood Drive on Sept. 30.

According to the coroner, 21-year-old Zephany Rushin and 20-year-old Quiana Danyel Miller-Walker were killed. The coroner says Rushin was pronounced dead at the scene. Miller-Walker was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Several others were hurt, including one who was flown to the UofL Hospital burn unit.

On the day of the fire, WKYT talked to Ibrahim Muhammad who said he lived in the apartment building. He told us then, “They are my friends. You can’t get a life back. I’m only 23 and they were 20 and 21. I feel like a lot of this could’ve been prevented.”

Muhammad also said he lost his home in the fire.

The ATF said Muhammad is waiting on his first court appearance.

