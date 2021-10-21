Support Local Businesses
Goode Morning Weather Blog 10/21

By Brian Goode
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Windy with a few showers today and mainly through about 1 or 2pm, then back to sunny skies.

I wish that would last through Friday but low clouds and drizzle will rule tomorrow. Plan for just one of those days. You know which ones I am talking about.

The weekend is basically 50/50.

Saturday daytime looks okay. It wouldn’t surprise me that some light showers will start to pop near sunset Saturday but the rain chance should spike more into Sunday AM.

Then yet another break with a windy/warm Sunday afternoon.

The core of that system will swing through toward sunrise Monday with a good chance at some rain/thunderstorms.

Another break kicks in before yet ANOTHER system moves in next Thursday AM and this one could have quite a bit of rain/wind with it. And it remains a key player in how Halloween Weekend will turn out but as of now, it looks chilly.

The video will dive into the details on all of this mess :)

