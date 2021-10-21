Support Local Businesses
Indiana senator plans to introduce bill to stop Biden’s employer vaccine mandate, per report

State Sen. Dennis Kruse (R-Auburn) presents Senate Concurrent Resolution 18, honoring the students and teachers of Project Lead the Way in 2019.(Facebook: Indiana Senate GOP)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(WAVE) — Senator Dennis Kruse (R-Auburn) is openly critical of President Joe Biden’s mandate requiring COVID-19 vaccines for businesses with more than 100 employees. He said his goal is to work with other legislators to draft legislation that will prevent the mandate from applying to Indiana.

Kruse said that though his anti-workplace vaccine mandate bill failed this year, he may try to introduce two bills on the issue next year.

“I believe we should have the freedom to choose whether or not to have a vaccine,” Kruse told WPTA. “I still have two or three groups that are working with me drafting a new bill. I have not met with them yet and if I meet with them, they may have a couple of ideas of new language that I might have a third bill myself.”

Despite the fact that Indiana is home to large corporations with vaccine mandates, such as Eli Lilly and Anthem, Kruse believes that employers should not be allowed to require them.

“I do not agree with that,” Kruse said. “It should be up to the individual, not the company.”

Kruse is not vaccinated, and he spent ten days in the intensive care unit in September with COVID-19.

“I don’t think (COVID vaccines are) safe for everyone,” he told WPTA.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has received full FDA approval, and the other vaccines meet “rigorous scientific standards for safety,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

