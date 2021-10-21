Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Man dies 3 weeks after shooting in Park Hill neighborhood

Jaquarius "Cory" Bettison, 21, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, died at UofL Health - University...
Jaquarius "Cory" Bettison, 21, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, died at UofL Health - University Hospital three weeks after being shot in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood.(Source: Family photo via Christopher 2X)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man wounded three weeks ago in a shooting in Louisville’s Park Hill neighborhood has died from his injuries.

According to community activist Christopher 2X, Jaquarius “Cory” Bettison, 21, was in Louisville from Grand Rapids, Michigan, to visit a relative.

The shooting happened October 2 near 11th Street and Moore Court.

No arrests have been made in the case. If you have information that can help police, call the LMPD Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.(Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation into a crash in Valley Station just after midnight on Oct. 20 is underway.
Person killed in Valley Station crash identified
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Alexus "Lexi" Riggles, a senior at Hanover College and a member of the school's women's...
Hanover College senior dies unexpectedly
Michael Dewitt
Suspect in cheerleader’s death now facing federal charges
Police are investigating the death of a University of Kentucky student, 18-year-old Thomas...
Two parallel investigations underway into death of UK student

Latest News

LIVE @ 12:30 PM: Gov. Beshear’s Team Kentucky update
WAVE MIDDAY BACKUP
Nursing shortage leads to early start of Bellarmine’s accelerated nursing program
We'll see multiple rounds of rain through next week.
FORECAST: Cloudy with spotty showers; windy, sunnier afternoon