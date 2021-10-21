Man dies 3 weeks after shooting in Park Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man wounded three weeks ago in a shooting in Louisville’s Park Hill neighborhood has died from his injuries.

According to community activist Christopher 2X, Jaquarius “Cory” Bettison, 21, was in Louisville from Grand Rapids, Michigan, to visit a relative.

The shooting happened October 2 near 11th Street and Moore Court.

No arrests have been made in the case. If you have information that can help police, call the LMPD Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

