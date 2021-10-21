Masks now optional for New Albany-Floyd County students

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Floyd County is not in the orange zone and has fallen to code yellow, so public school students are not required to wear masks.

Students in the New Albany Floyd-County Consolidated School Corporation who have not been vaccinated are still strongly encouraged to wear masks. However, they are no longer required during the school day.

Adults who have been vaccinated are also encouraged, but not required, to wear masks. However, those who have not gotten the shot, on the other hand, will be required to wear masks.

All students still riding the school bus are required to wear masks due to a federal mandate.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.