Nursing shortage leads to early start of Bellarmine’s accelerated nursing program

(WAFB)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bellarmine University has announced that it is moving up the start of a program designed to ease a shortage of nurses.

The accelerated nursing degree program is a one-year program which will allow people with a prior bachelor’s degree in another field to earn a second degree in nursing. The program will add a start date in January for a class of up to 50 people. Members of that class will be able to seek licensure through their state board of nursing by the end of 2022.

“We want to help people considering a career change make a swift transition into nursing so they can earn a degree, become licensed, and quickly make a difference,” said Lori Minton, Director of the Accelerated Nursing Program in Bellarmine’s Donna and Allan Lansing School of Nursing and Clinical Sciences. “To help ensure our community has adequate nursing capacity once the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic is over, we decided to add this January start date, and increased the number of seats available from 30 to 50.”

The application process for the accelerated nursing degree program takes 4 to 6 weeks to complete. You can learn more about the program, explore financial assistance and apply by clicking here.

In a statement last month, the American Nurses Association urged the federal government to declare the nursing shortage a national crisis, writing: “ANA is deeply concerned that this severe shortage of nurses, especially in areas experiencing high numbers of COVID-19 cases, will have long-term repercussions for the profession, the entire healthcare delivery system, and ultimately, on the health of the nation.”

