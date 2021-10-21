Parents weigh vaccination decision for kids ahead of FDA authorization

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Children ages 5 to 11 will soon be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, as health officials predict FDA authorization could come in a few weeks.

The Biden administration announced a plan to distribute the vaccine across the country, making it conveniently and equitably available.

Parents are now deciding if their children will get the vaccine when it’s available.

Dr. Hajrunisa Cubro has seen the impact of the virus, and that’s why she said she plans to get her kids vaccinated.

“My kids have received all other vaccines and I believe that vaccines are an excellent way to prevent very dangerous diseases, including COVID now,” she said.

Lindsay Severance agrees. She said she has done her research, and she’s waiting for the day her daughter can get the shot.

“I’m just here to listen to the doctors and scientists because I think that’s the best bet,” Severance said.

The FDA’s independent advisory committee meeting takes place the last week of October. The CDC’s independent advisory committee meeting will take place the first week of November.

