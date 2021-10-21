Semi rollover crash clogs I-71 near Gene Snyder Freeway
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An overturned semi-truck blocked a lane of southbound Interstate 71 near the Gene Snyder Freeway in Louisville on Thursday evening, causing traffic issues.
The crash happened around 5:30 p.m., according to Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department
The driver was taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment after suffering only minor injuries.
The truck was carrying pipes and spilled fuel after it rolled over.
The crash involved no other cars.
