Semi rollover crash clogs I-71 near Gene Snyder Freeway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An overturned semi-truck blocked a lane of southbound Interstate 71 near the Gene Snyder Freeway in Louisville on Thursday evening, causing traffic issues.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m., according to Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department

The driver was taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment after suffering only minor injuries.

The truck was carrying pipes and spilled fuel after it rolled over.

The crash involved no other cars.

