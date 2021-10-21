Support Local Businesses
A slam dunk with Coach Mack’s Corner at Byck Elementary School

University of Louisville men's head basketball coach Chris Mack held to open the sixth Coach...
University of Louisville men's head basketball coach Chris Mack held to open the sixth Coach Mack's Corner at Byck Elementary School. The special designated corner is sponsored by The Mack Foundation to help Louisville children shoot their best shot at learning.(Source: Phylicia Ashley, WAVE 3 News)
By Phylicia Ashley
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - University of Louisville men’s basketball coach Chris Mack scored a slam dunk in children lives with a special designated corner. The Mack Foundation is helping Louisville children shoot their best shot at learning.

As Mack flipped through the pages of The Giving Tree, he was spreading his branches of inspiration and growth. Mack cracked open new books at his latest and sixth Coach Mack’s Corner at Byck Elementary School.

New shelves, magazine subscriptions, a UofL-themed space and 600 books followed were presented Thursday, but not before by a post-game interview.

The students asked questions from how he reacts when he’s mad to how many books he reads, and the buzzer question about the impacts he hopes to make.

“Develop a love of reading in Elementary School kids,” Mack said. “It’s something that I remember doing when I was a little kid.”

Principal Carla Kolodey said the bookshelves at Byck were once nearly bare and getting a budget for libraries is nearly impossible.

“It’s probably one of the things that librarians will say all across not just the district the state probably the nation,” Kolodey said. “That they can never get enough money for books or get enough donations for books.”

Making the Mack Foundation’s donation that much more impactful. Kolodey said like technology books are always changing.

“[There’s a process of] constantly going through books, making sure they’re checking to see if they’re in circulation,” Kolodey said. “If they’re not they have to purge and things like that.”

Children are always growing, and like a coach on the sidelines, books are their assist.

LaMychael Hobbs, age 10, said Mack did a great job at reading and if it was a class he would pass him. Most important, Hobbs said he reads because he knows where the pages will take him.

“Reading is important because you can learn new facts,” Hobbs said. “Like I learned a couple facts and I tell other kids to read because if you want to be smart you have to read, to get a good job and make lots of money.”

Mack said his foundation plans on opening 10 more corners over next 12 months. The goal is to score a reading corner in as many Jefferson County Public Schools as possible.

